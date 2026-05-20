Kona Man Arrested After Barricaded Standoff In Captain Cook

(BIVN) – A South Kona man was arrested on Tuesday, after a barricaded standoff involving a firearm and a young child.

Police say 43-year-old Earl-Lewis Camacho of Captain Cook was taken into custody without incident on the night of May 19, and is accused of multiple counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and abuse of a family or household member.

On Tuesday evening, the Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a public alert, asking residents to avoid the area of the 103-mile marker on Highway 11 due to the police activity.

Police provided the details in a Wednesday news release:

At 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 85-4000 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Captain Cook following reports of a domestic dispute involving Camacho and his 25-year-old girlfriend. Police learned that Camacho had allegedly assaulted the woman and was armed with a firearm while holding their 2-year-old daughter. Upon arrival, officers observed Camacho carrying the child and what appeared to be a rifle. Camacho refused officers’ commands and barricaded himself inside the residence. During the incident, Camacho repeatedly yelled at officers to shoot him and was observed pointing what appeared to be three different looking firearms at officers and at the child he was holding. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and worked for several hours to peacefully resolve the situation. Shortly before midnight, Camacho voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. The 2-year-old child was unharmed and reunited with her mother. Camacho remains in police custody while detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section continue the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Yamanaka at (808) 326-4646, ext. 304, or via email at Aaron.Yamanaka@hawaiipolice.gov.