(BIVN) – Plans are being made to remove three underground fuel storage tanks at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facilities on Maunakea, and replace them with a modern system.
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship is preparing a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the project. The tanks, as well as the buried fuel lines connected to them, will be replaced with two smaller, above-ground double-wall tanks, officials say.
The tanks must be upgraded to meet state regulatory standards by July 15, 2028, or else they must be permanently shut down.
The University says the draft EA is being prepared under the oversight of the Maunakea Joint Management Committee, a partnership between the UH-Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship and the Mauna Kea Stewardship Oversight Authority (MKSOA).
From a news release:
The project would replace three underground fuel tanks and buried fuel lines with two smaller, above-ground double-wall tanks. The new tanks would sit on a concrete pad with built-in pumps and a containment berm. This reduces the facility footprint from about 1,945 square feet to 322 square feet and lowers fuel storage capacity from 18,000 gallons to 6,000 gallons.
Fuel stored at Halepōhaku is vital for snow plows and heavy machinery that keep Maunakea’s roads clear and safe. Reliable access supports public safety, cultural practitioners and observatory staff. Storing fuel on the mauna also reduces emissions by limiting the number of trips needed to haul fuel up the mountain.
“Fuel storage is critical for keeping Maunakea’s roads safe and accessible during weather events and natural disasters,” said Greg Chun, executive director of CMS. “Following publication of the draft EA, we look forward to gathering public input so this project reflects both essential needs and our shared commitment to stewardship.”
Initial outreach efforts
CMS has hired Sustainable Resources Group International, Inc. to prepare the draft EA. The environmental consulting firm is assessing the project site, studying potential impacts, and conducting a Ka Paʻakai analysis. As part of this work, it is reaching out to stakeholder agencies and individuals with knowledge of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices connected to the area.
The project area is in a previously disturbed utilities yard and is not known to be used by cultural practitioners or visitors. One māmane tree will be removed, though 40 new trees have already been planted nearby as part of restoration efforts. No historic sites will be directly affected. An archaeological monitor will be present during ground work.
“True stewardship of Maunakea requires laulima, working together with the community,” said John De Fries, executive director of MKSOA. “As this process advances, there will be opportunities for manaʻo from the public to help guide this project with respect and responsibility.”
When the draft EA is published in the Hawaiʻi Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s Environmental Notice, the public will have 30 days to provide comments. Community members, cultural practitioners, and other stakeholders are invited to share their perspectives to help shape the final decisions. All feedback will be reviewed by the project team, and adjustments to the Proposed Action may be made based on the input received.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - A draft Environmental Assessment is being prepared in order to replace three underground tanks with two smaller, above-ground tanks.