(BIVN) – Plans are being made to remove three underground fuel storage tanks at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facilities on Maunakea, and replace them with a modern system.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship is preparing a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the project. The tanks, as well as the buried fuel lines connected to them, will be replaced with two smaller, above-ground double-wall tanks, officials say.

The tanks must be upgraded to meet state regulatory standards by July 15, 2028, or else they must be permanently shut down.

The University says the draft EA is being prepared under the oversight of the Maunakea Joint Management Committee, a partnership between the UH-Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship and the Mauna Kea Stewardship Oversight Authority (MKSOA).

From a news release:

The project would replace three underground fuel tanks and buried fuel lines with two smaller, above-ground double-wall tanks. The new tanks would sit on a concrete pad with built-in pumps and a containment berm. This reduces the facility footprint from about 1,945 square feet to 322 square feet and lowers fuel storage capacity from 18,000 gallons to 6,000 gallons. Fuel stored at Halepōhaku is vital for snow plows and heavy machinery that keep Maunakea’s roads clear and safe. Reliable access supports public safety, cultural practitioners and observatory staff. Storing fuel on the mauna also reduces emissions by limiting the number of trips needed to haul fuel up the mountain. “Fuel storage is critical for keeping Maunakea’s roads safe and accessible during weather events and natural disasters,” said Greg Chun, executive director of CMS. “Following publication of the draft EA, we look forward to gathering public input so this project reflects both essential needs and our shared commitment to stewardship.”