(BIVN) – Eligible nonprofits and their partners are invited to apply for the Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program.

The County of Hawaiʻi says organizations interested in applying for funding can contact kilauearecovery@hawaiicounty.gov with any questions or for more information. A decision on the award will be announced in December.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

In total, $6 million in funding is available to support community resilience and revitalization in Lower Puna during this next round of funding, with applications available on Sept. 15 and due at 4 p.m. Nov. 14. Established following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption, the program has provided nearly $6.9 million to date in investments across the disaster-impacted area. “The Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program reflects our commitment to supporting community-led solutions that revitalize the areas most impacted by the eruption,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “This latest round of funding will be the largest yet, and we look forward to partnering with nonprofits to strengthen resilience and provide lasting benefits for Puna families.”

This year, the County will prioritize capital improvement and economic revitalization projects, representing half and one-third of funds to be awarded. Additional projects that support recovery and long-term resilience in alignment with the Kīlauea Recovery & Resilience Plan are also eligible for consideration with remaining funds. Funding is available for up to $500,000 per proposed project and must serve the communities of Lower Puna.

Resources for Applicants

Visit the Kilauea Recovery Grant webpage for full eligibility requirements, application instructions, and documents.

A Grant Orientation Webinar will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 24, with registration through the website.

The Disaster Recovery Division of the County Planning Department is offering a free, three-session virtual Grant Writing Workshop series for up to 20 applicant organizations, based on seat availability, on Oct. 8, 15 and 22. Further details will be shared at the Grant Orientation Webinar and posted on the webpage.

The Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program is made possible with funding from the State Legislature for recovery following the 2018 eruption.