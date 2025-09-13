(BIVN) – The 9th annual Dance Collective will be held on Friday, September 26, at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center.

From the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo:

Dance pieces have been selected. Rehearsals are near completion. The stage is set to welcome the public to the 9th annual Dance Collective Friday, September 26, 7 p.m., at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center.

“There is an almost audible buzz within the dance community the closer the days approach our annual Dance Collective,” noted Dori Yamada, event organizer and UH Hilo assistant PAC manager. “It signals to them that ‘that time of the year’ is upon us!”

This one-night only performance showcases original works by choreographers from Center Stage Dance Alliance, Island Dance Academy, N2 Dance, Aerial Arts Hawai`i, Big Wave Dance Academy, the UH Hilo dance community, and more.

“Most of the numbers were choreographed specifically for this show by the talented array of new and returning choreographers, and as always, reflect their personal ruminations about the world around them,” Yamada said.

“Since its inception, the Dance Collective’s primary goal has always been about bringing the dance community together, building bridges, sharing resources and creating support between all the different dance entities,” Yamada explained. “It is also a platform to feature passionate performers across the range of the dance spectrum. Inclusivity is key and choreographers are given free rein to create whatever content is speaking to them at the moment. For that reason, this performance may contain material that may not be suitable for all audiences, and parental discretion is advised.”

Adam Onishi, an administrative officer at UH Hilo, is a long-time dancer and presents his third choreographed piece for the show.

“I like to participate in Collective because everyone that participates is always so supportive and brings all of their positive energy,” he said. “It also provides a unique opportunity for me to connect and dance with performers I may not interact with regularly.”

Long-time choreographer and Co-Creative Director of Center Stage Dance Alliance, Mana Hoʻopai, said that audiences “will witness dancers in their happy place. You will see art made by creatives who spread loud messages without speaking.”

Proceeds from this event will continue to go toward perpetuating future Dance Collective performances and providing dance opportunities for the Hawaiʻi Island community.

Tickets are available online at: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or by calling the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Box Office, Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., at (808) 932-7490. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.