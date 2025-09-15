(BIVN) – Police have arrested and charged a Honolulu man with methamphetamine-related drug offenses, following a traffic stop in Kea‘au.

29-year-old Sione Misinale now faces several drug and driving-related charges. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, Vice Section officers, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations, stopped a vehicle driven by Misinale. He was arrested, and the vehicle was recovered pending a search warrant. The next day, Vice detectives executed the search warrant and recovered 2,668.95 grams (5.9 pounds) of methamphetamine.

The office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen added:

As the Complaint alleges, Misinale is charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (possess one ounce or more of methamphetamine), Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (attempted distribution of methamphetamine of an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more), Criminal Littering, Driving Without a License, and No No-Fault Insurance. Both Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree and Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree are class A felony offenses and carry a penalty of either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Officer Spencer Thomas of the Vice Section at (808) 961-2258, or via email at Spencer.Thomas@HawaiiPolice.gov.

Tipster who wish to remain anonymous can call the Vice tip line at 808 961-VICE, police say.