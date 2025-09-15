(BIVN) – The “Essential Needs Only” Notice for North Kohala water customers has been cancelled.

Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued the cancellation notice on Monday, September 15th. Officials said normal water use may resume.

The affected areas stretched from Hāwī to Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

The water notice was issued after the failure of the Hawi #2 well. The well has since been repaired, and was returned to service on Sunday afternoon, September 14th.

“The Department of Water Supply (DWS) sincerely apologizes to its customers for this interruption of water service and thanks its customers and community for their kokua during this period,” the DWS notice stated. “DWS continues to strive to improve its operational resiliency and redundancy and the communication of timely information and updates to its customers.”