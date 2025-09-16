(BIVN) – Moderate glow was visible at Kīlauea summit vents overnight, as the ongoing eruption at the summit remains paused.

The most recent eruptive activity, Episode 32, took place on September 2nd. “Models suggest episode 33 is likely to begin between September 19 and 23, but could start later if the rate of inflation decreases,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Monday.

A new reference map depicting the Kīlauea summit eruption was recently published by the USGS. “Most of the map data included here were collected during a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight on September 11, so the provided statistics are reflective of the entire eruption to this point,” the USGS HVO wrote.

“Note that the map statistics now indicate a volume-averaged thickness for lava flows on the crater floor, rather than the maximum thickness value included in previous eruption reference maps,” HVO wrote. “Since the lava flows are sloped downward from west to east, the maximum thickness was only representative of areas immediately adjacent to the eruptive vents and was difficult to measure consistently. The average thickness value is a better approximation over broader swaths of the crater floor, as well as a more consistent metric.”

Scientists say rates of seismicity and ground deformation remain very low in the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone, with no significant earthquake activity in the past 24 hours outside of the summit.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.