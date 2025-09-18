(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green has signed an Executive Order to improve traffic safety, in response to the continued rise in traffic fatalities across Hawaiʻi.

The Executive Order, signed on Thursday, September 18th, “introduces uniform regulations for electric bicycles (e-bikes), encourages safety education as a corrective measure for high-risk drivers and proposes additional support to state and county law enforcement agencies to amplify enforcement of existing traffic laws,” the State says.

There have been 93 traffic fatalities across the State so far in calendar year 2025, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

“Even one death due to a crash is unacceptable,” said Governor Green in a news release. “As of today, we’re at 93 people dead, with a disproportionate amount of the dead being pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, or moped riders. This Executive Order is an urgent call to action to promote responsible behavior and ensure we can keep pace with new technologies that are impacting everyone on the road.”

According to the State’s preliminary data, 70% of the traffic fatalities in 2025 involve vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. The State says nearly 90% of the fatalities showed signs of risky or negligent behavior (e.g., speeding, failure to yield, improper pedestrian actions, lack of safety equipment usage, or hit and run). The remainder of those deadly crashes are attributed to fatigue and/or medical causes, or require more investigation.

“The data are showing that the primary cause for this increase in traffic deaths is our behavior behind the wheel,” said Governor Green. “For years, we and our traffic safety partners have done the sign waving and handing out lights and all the feel-good stuff, to try to convince people to take the actions science has proven will keep them safe. It’s time to take bold action to convince our friends and neighbors that following the rules of the road will keep themselves and others safe. We need everyone to recognize their responsibility to look out for others on our streets.”