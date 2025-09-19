(BIVN) – High lava fountains began erupting from the Kīlauea summit vent early Friday morning, marking the start of Episode 33 at the Hawaiʻi island volcano.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH, and the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.

“Wind at Sand Hill, just south of Halemaʻumaʻu are blowing from the northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed southwest across the Ka’u desert within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported in a Volcanic Activity Notice issued at 3:40 a.m. HST.

Episode 33 began at 3:11 a.m. HST as lava fountaining increased along with a sharp uptick in seismic tremor and rapid drop in tilt.

At 4 a.m., the Observatory noted that fountain heights were 700 to 800 feet (210-240 meters), the highest since episode 28 in July. “The fountain remains inclined to the northeast at about 60 degrees, but less than episodes 31 and 32,” HVO noted.

Lava also began erupting from the south vent at 4 a.m., forming a low dome fountain feeding a branching flow. Five minutes later, “a pulse of lava flooded the south vent burying the cone”, scientists reported. “The pulse continued for 2 minutes and then rapidly drained back into the south vent ending the south vent eruption. The north vent fountains continue unchanged.”

The sulfur dioxide emission rate is typically 50,000 tonnes/day during eruptive episode.

All current activity remains confined the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.