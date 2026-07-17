Two Arrested, Charged in Hilo Credit Card Theft Investigation

(BIVN) – Two Hilo men have been arrested in a credit card theft investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says 37-year-old Sonny Vierra and 54-year-old Elliott Kaimi Sr. have been charged in connection with a series of fraudulent credit card transactions that occurred at multiple businesses in the Hilo area on Friday, June 26th.

From a police news release:

The investigation began on Saturday, June 27, after a 50-year-old Mountain View man reported misplacing his wallet in the Kurtistown area late the previous afternoon. Shortly afterward, the victim discovered more than $3,000 in unauthorized charges on his credit card. Officers with the Area I Crime Reduction Unit immediately initiated an investigation and conducted follow-up at several Hilo businesses where the fraudulent transactions had occurred. Detectives obtained surveillance video that captured the transactions and identified two suspects as 37-year-old Sonny Vierra and 54-year-old Elliott Kaimi Sr., both of Hilo. On Wednesday, July 1, Crime Reduction Unit officers located and arrested Vierra. During the arrest, officers recovered numerous items that had been purchased using the victim’s stolen credit card.

The 37-year-old Vierra was charged with:

Second-degree theft

Fraudulent use of a credit card

Third-degree identity theft

Fourth-degree theft

Vierra’s bail was set at $15,100. He made his initial court appearance in Hilo District Court and was granted supervised release, police say.

On Tuesday, July 7, police officers located and arrested Kaimi Sr.

After conferring with the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, the 54-year-old Kaimi Sr. was charged with:

Three counts of second-degree theft

Third-degree theft

Fourth-degree theft

Three counts of second-degree identity theft

Third-degree identity theft

Five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card

Unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

Kaimi Sr.’s bail was set at $374,000. Following his initial appearance in Hilo District Court, Kaimi Sr. was ordered held and remains in custody at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, police say.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or who has any relevant information, to please contact the Area I Crime Reduction Unit at (808) 961-8222.