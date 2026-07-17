A synthesized text-to-video voiceover was used in the narration for this story. Video and photos courtesy the USGS.

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Friday, July 17

Big Island Video News

Jul 17, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Preliminary models indicate that the forecast window for episode 52 is between July 24 and August 3.

(BIVN) – The summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island was quiet this morning, following the 8.5 hour lava eruption on July 15th. 

USGS webcams are keeping an eye on the inactive vents. Low-frequency seismic pulsing related to gas piston activity in the north vent began at the conclusion of episode 51, and continues this morning. Scientists say this is typical during the onset of pauses between eruptive episodes. 

The V1 camera is on a temporary assignment, watching an area that has displayed persistent subsidence after several fountain episodes. 

Scientists flew over the summit area on Thursday, noting the entire western portion of the crater floor has been resurfaced with lava flows. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the brown-colored areas on the left side of the photograph are draped in tephra fallout from the lava fountaining. 

During the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight on July 16, scientists flew across Kīlauea’s Southwest Rift Zone for measurements of the gas plume drifting downwind of the Halema‘uma‘u eruptive vents. While transiting underneath the plume for upward-looking spectroscopy to determine the summit’s sulfur dioxide emission rate, one of the scientists snapped this photo of the main spatter cone from the September 1971 Southwest Rift Zone eruption. This five-day eruption formed a narrow lava-flow field along approximately 5 miles (8 kilometers) of fissures, not spreading far because much of the effused lava poured into open ground cracks along the rift zone. Most of the flow field is now obscured from view due to the tephra blanket that extends across the region from the summit eruption that began in December 2024. USGS photo by M. Zoeller.

During that same flight, one of the scientists snapped this photo of the main spatter cone from the September 1971 Southwest Rift Zone eruption. Most of the flow field is now obscured from view due to the blanket of tephra that extends across the region from the summit. 

Since episode 51 ended, inflation has resumed at the summit, and has already recovered 4 microradians of tilt. This and other observations suggest another episode is likely, continuing the pattern that began with the December 2024 eruption. 

For now, preliminary models indicate that the forecast window for episode 52 is between July 24 and August 3. 

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlaiuea remains at ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code is at YELLOW. 

About The Featured Image

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists completed a helicopter overflight of Halema‘uma‘u on July 16, following Kīlauea summit eruption episode 51 the day before. Nearly the entire western portion of the crater floor was resurfaced with lava flows, including some of the down-dropped block with a remnant section of former Crater Rim Drive, collapsed in 2018 and visible in the lower right of this frame. Areas that are brown-colored on the left side of the photograph are draped in tephra fallout from the lava fountaining. Due to residual heat, it was not possible to fly directly over the eruptive vents, but it appeared there was persistent incandescence in the north vent following its eight hours of lava fountaining during episode 51. USGS photo by E. Johnson.
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