VOLCANO WATCH: When Will Kīlauea Summit Crater Fill With Lava?

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused. Summit inflation continues. On Sunday, scientists reported preliminary models indicate that the forecast window for episode 52 is between July 24 and August 1.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates consider how long it will take to fill Halemaʻumaʻu lava.

From the Volcano Watch:

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) staff are often asked, “Will lava erupted during the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu eventually flow out of the caldera? And if so, when?” The answer is complicated… The topography of Kaluapele, Kīlauea volcano’s summit caldera, is stepped—a series of ledges at different elevations. The deepest part, which has been covered with lava flows during the ongoing episodic eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu that began in December 2024, collapsed downwards in 2018. The volume of the void left within the caldera by the 2018 collapse was approximately 0.20 cubic miles (825 million cubic meters) and the bottom of Halemaʻumaʻu crater settled at an elevation of 1,696 feet (517 meters) above sea level. This means that the base of Halemaʻumaʻu after the 2018 collapse was 2,395 feet (730 meters) lower than Uēkahuna bluff—the highest point on Kīlauea at an elevation of 4,091 feet (1,247 meters). Five eruptions within Halemaʻumaʻu between 2020 and 2023 filled in about 25% of the 2018 collapse volume, raising the crater floor by 1,313 feet (400 meters) to an elevation of 3,009 feet (917 meters). An additional 35% of the 2018 collapsed volume has been filled in by the ongoing episodic fountaining eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu over the past year and a half, and the crater floor is an additional 295 feet (90 meters) higher. Although the ongoing eruption has filled in more volume than the previous five eruptions, it has filled in less depth because the area that collapsed in 2018 was cone shaped. So, the deepest part filled the fastest during the first five eruptions after 2018 and required less volume of lava to do so. Lava flows during the ongoing eruption have covered a much larger area (1,116 acres or 452 hectares) and therefore accrue thickness more slowly. In total, 60% of the 2018 collapsed volume has been filled in, raising the crater floor by 1,608 feet (490 meters). Assuming that the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption continues at the same rate is has over the past year (0.04 cubic miles or 183 million cubic meters) for the next year and a half, the 2018 collapse could be almost totally filled in by early 2028.

Once the 2018 collapsed area fills in, lava will flow onto the east part of the main caldera floor. The last time lava flowed here was over 50 years ago, when a series of fissures on the south caldera rim and floor opened in July 1974, erupting lava flows that covered the southern portion of the caldera floor. Once lava flows onto the caldera floor, it has a much bigger area to cover: over 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares), so it will take even longer to accrue thickness. The volume required to fill the main caldera is difficult to calculate because it is topographically “breached” to the southwest, meaning lava flows will spill out this way before reaching the taller rim on the north side. But since effusive volcanoes always deposit more lava closer to its sources, they build up shields that eventually overcome the local topography. In any case, at least another 0.22 cubic miles (910 million cubic meters) is required to fill the caldera, which at current rates would take an additional five years. Also remember, as the lava fountaining episodes at the summit of Kilauea have demonstrated, eruption rates vary over time. Some of the lava fountaining episodes have erupted more lava than others, particularly the episodes during which both the north and south vent produce fountains. Other episodes, with only one vent erupting a lava fountain at a lower height, produce less lava. This variability makes all of our filling forecasts very rough estimates.