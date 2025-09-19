(BIVN) – Episode 33 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano came to an abrupt end on Friday afternoon.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

The north vent stopped erupting at approximately 12:08 p.m. HST. The south vent stopped erupting at approximately 6:00 a.m. HST this morning after a few intermittent outbursts. Lava fountains reached up to 700–800 feet (210–240 meters) during the early hours of the eruption, making these the highest fountains since episode 28 in July. The north vent fountain was tilted at about 60 degrees to the east, which is less than the 30–45 degree tilts of the episode 31 and 32 fountains. After the initial stages, the fountain height remained around 300–400 feet (90–120 meters) high during most of this episode. Approximately 8.25 million cubic yards (6.3 million cubic meters) were erupted during episode 33 and lava flows covered about 2/3 of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Volcanic gas emissions have greatly decreased since the eruption stopped. Lava flows from this episode on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu, within the southern part of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera), may continue to exhibit slow movement or incandescence as they cool and solidify over the coming days.