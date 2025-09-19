(BIVN) – A lifeguard certification course will be held at the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center in early October during the upcoming fall break.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation says the course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, October 6th to Friday, October 10th.

Officials say it will be an American Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course and will deep water training.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: