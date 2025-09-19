(BIVN) – A lifeguard certification course will be held at the Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center in early October during the upcoming fall break.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation says the course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, October 6th to Friday, October 10th.
Officials say it will be an American Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course and will deep water training.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The certification course is open to participants who will be 15 years old on or before the final scheduled session of the lifeguarding course.
To be considered candidates for certification, participants must pass two prerequisite swimming skills evaluations, which will be conducted on the first day of classes.
The course costs $122; payment must be made in cash in the exact amount. Payment can be made on the first day of classes. Please call Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center Senior Pool Lifeguard Nathaniel Rowland at 808-927-6500 to learn more and to register.
Participants should bring to class: CPR masks for adults and infants, a bathing suit, towel, sunscreen, water and snacks, and the Lifeguarding Participant’s manual.
A free e-book version of the Lifeguarding Participant’s manual, along with information about course pre-requisites, can be accessed on the Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Section webpage.
