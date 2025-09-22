(BIVN) – The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Board of Trustees is seeking input from beneficiaries and the community as it updates its Strategic Plan, Mana i Mauli Ola (MiMO).

From an OHA news release:

The Board’s Ad Hoc Committee has created a Community Survey to collect information to assist trustees in reassessing the 15-year strategic plan that is now in its sixth year. Trustees want to ensure that the plan continues to align with the community’s priorities moving forward.

Trustees will use the results of this survey to ensure that the reassessment process remains transparent, participatory, and grounded in the voices of those the Strategic Plan serves.

The OHA Strategic Plan includes three foundations: ‘ohana (family), mo‘omeheu (culture), and ‘āina (land and water). OHA recognizes these foundations have the power to affect the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians. Therefore, they are woven into OHA’s plans to affect change in the areas of education, health, housing, and economic resilience. These four directions are being used to guide OHA’s work to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians. OHA is implementing strategies, aligned with our foundations and directions to achieve our envisioned outcomes for a thriving and abundant lāhui.

The Ad Hoc Committee will also conduct focus group interviews as it gathers feedback and input on the OHA Strategic Plan and plans to wrap up its work and make recommendations to the Board by the end of the year.