(BIVN) – The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s food bank, recently provided an update on its Nā Kuke ʻŌpio (“The Young Cook”) hands-on cooking and nutrition program.

In its first year, Nā Kuke ʻŌpio has “engaged over 800 keiki across the state — from rural communities like Hāna and Pāhala to urban neighborhoods in Kalihi and Līhuʻe — building lifelong skills while connecting families to Hawaiʻi-grown ingredients,” officials say.

From a Food Basket news release:

Alongside cooking skills, participating families learned about DA BUX — the statewide incentive that helps SNAP users stretch benefits to buy more locally grown fruits and vegetables.

As the program heads into year two, The Food Basket is adapting to the loss of SNAP-Ed support due to federal budget cuts. SNAP-Ed, managed by UH Mānoa’s CTAHR, was a key partner in year one. To sustain and expand classes, The Food Basket is actively welcoming support from foundations, private donors, and community partners who share its mission to keep keiki connected to healthy, local foods.

“We are finding creative ways to keep keiki connected to healthy, local foods by leaning on partners who share our vision,” said Chelsea Takahashi, Director of Healthy Food Access Initiatives. “With their support, we will continue to deliver meaningful programs that nurture health, culture, and community.”