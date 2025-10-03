(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are asking for the public’s assistance in a Kona jewelry theft case.
Investigators are working to identify a male suspect and female companion involved in the theft that occurred at an Aliʻi Drive business in August.
Form the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 5:16 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a reported theft at a business in the 75-5700 block of Ali‘i Drive. The investigation revealed that a man reportedly stole a necklace valued at $2,199 from the store. The incident was captured on the business’s video surveillance system. Further investigation revealed that the same man visited the store on August 18, accompanied by a woman.
The male suspect is described as being in his early 30s with a light brown complexion and muscular build, 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 175 pounds, with short black hair. He also has an Australian accent. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black sunglasses with circular lenses.
The woman accompanying the suspect is described as Caucasian with a large build, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with long blonde/brown hair and numerous tattoos on her abdomen, chest, and both arms. She was last seen wearing a bikini top.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Gerardo Ibarra at (808) 935-3311 or via email at Gerardo.Ibarra@hawaiipolice.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept strictly confidential.
by Big Island Video News
