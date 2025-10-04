(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are looking for two male suspects involved in a Kona burglary that occurred back in July.
The suspects were captured on video surveillance.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects involved in a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 9 p.m., in the area of upper Nani Kailua Drive in Kailua-Kona.
The suspects reportedly entered a residence through side jalousie windows and removed a digital camera. The incident was captured on video surveillance.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about this incident to contact Detective Joel Furuto of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or e-mail at joel.furuto@hawaiipolice.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
