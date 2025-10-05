(BIVN) – A Hilo man died Sunday morning, after he was pulled from the waters of Brown’s Beach in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo.

The incident is being investigated by police as a possible drowning.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 11:27 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) personnel responded to Brown’s Beach following a report of a swimmer in distress. Through investigation, officers determined that the victim, identified as Robert Best, was picking ‘opihi when he slipped and fell into the ocean, where he struggled against the strong current and crashing waves. Shortly thereafter, Best was seen motionless and unresponsive in the water. Bystanders pulled Best onto shore and began CPR until HFD personnel arrived and took over life-saving measures. He was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact South Hilo Patrol Officer Xylon Takata, or Acting Lieutenant David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 935-3311, or by e-mail at Xylon.Takata@hawaiipolice.gov or David.Poohina@hawaiipolice.gov.