Office of Hawaiian Affairs Launches Search For CEO

(BIVN) – The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is looking for its next executive leader.

The OHA Board of Trustees has officially launched a nationwide search for the agency’s next Administrator/Chief Executive Officer. The officer will report directly to the Board, and provide “strategic, operational, and organizational leadership,” as detailed in an OHA Administrator & Chief Executive Officer Leadership Profile.

OHA says priority consideration will be given to candidate applications received by September 4, 2026. The OHA Board has partnered with Kumabe HR to conduct the executive search. Candidates are encouraged to submit a cover letter and résumé through Kumabe HR.

“The Office of Hawaiian Affairs stands at an important moment in its history, and we are seeking a leader who shares our commitment to advancing the well-being of Native Hawaiians through visionary leadership, sound stewardship, and meaningful partnerships,” said OHA Board Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele in a news release announcing the CEO search. “We are looking for an executive who understands that this role is about far more than managing an organization. It is about serving our beneficiaries, honoring our trust responsibilities, and helping shape a stronger future for generations to come.”

“Our vision is to identify a leader who can build upon OHA’s recent momentum while inspiring excellence throughout the organization,” Kahele added. “We welcome candidates who are motivated by purpose, grounded in integrity, and ready to help strengthen opportunities for Native Hawaiians across our pae ʻāina.”

From the OHA news release:

The next CEO will lead one of Hawaiʻi’s largest public trust organizations, overseeing OHA’s programs, investments, advocacy efforts, and trust assets while working collaboratively with the Board of Trustees, beneficiaries, community organizations, government agencies, and other stakeholders. The successful candidate will guide the implementation of OHA’s long-range strategic plan, Mana i Mauli Ola, and help advance priorities in education, housing, health, economic stability, and cultural stewardship. The Board is seeking a mission-driven executive with extensive senior leadership experience, demonstrated organizational and financial management expertise, and a deep understanding of Native Hawaiian history, culture, values, and contemporary issues. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional communication skills, experience working with governing boards, and a proven ability to build trust while leading complex organizations through change.

Interested applicants may view the complete Executive Leadership Profile, position qualifications, and application instructions at kumabehr.com.

Currently, Summer Lee Haunani Sylva is serving as OHA’s Interim CEO.