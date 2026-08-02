New Appointments Named To Hawaiian Homes Commission

(BIVN) – Four appointments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission were announced by the Office of Governor Josh Green on Friday; two of which are reappointments.

Kali Watson has been reappointed as the chair of Hawaiian Homes Commission. Watson also serves as director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Land.

Watson returned to the position in 2023, after previously leading DHHL from 1995 to 1998.

“I truly appreciate Governor Green’s continued confidence in me and I look forward to working alongside him to move the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands forward in historic and meaningful ways,” said Watson in a news release.

Of the other three names appointed to the Hawaiian Homes Commission, two are representatives from Hawaiʻi island: Kanoa Alapai and Mike Kaleikini.

From the State of Hawaiʻi:

Kanoa Alapai (appointment)

Alapai has nearly 20 years of experience in land stewardship, property management and agricultural operations. As senior land operations manager for Kamehameha Schools, he oversees approximately 175,000 acres across West Hawaiʻi. He previously managed Waikiʻi Ranch and serves on the boards of the Paniolo Preservation Society and Nā ʻŌiwi ʻO Puʻuanahulu. “I thank Governor Green and Chair Kali Watson for the privilege of serving the people of Hawaiʻi and the beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands,” Alapai said. Gabe Amey (appointment)

Amey is the founder and executive director of RiseHI Foundation and launched Our Kūpuna, which has supported more than 600 kūpuna across five islands. He also brings more than two decades of business and lending experience, including helping local families pursue homeownership. Amey is an Omidyar Fellow and a graduate of St. Louis School and Menlo College. “I’m grateful to the Governor for the trust he has placed in me, and I accept this kuleana with humility,” said Amey. “Serving Hawaiʻi’s people has been the throughline of my life’s work, from our keiki to our kūpuna — and I look forward to listening to and learning from beneficiaries as we work to help more Hawaiian families put down roots on their own ʻāina.” Mike Kaleikini (reappointment)

Kaleikini has more than 40 years of experience in power generation, including six years in the U.S. Navy and more than 35 years with Puna Geothermal Venture. He currently works in business development and serves with several Hawaiʻi Island business and community organizations. “I look forward to continuing the great progress the Green administration, under Chair Kali Watson’s leadership, has made for our beneficiaries,” said Kaleikini.

The State also announced that Dr. Robert Hong was reappointed to the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. Laura Valenzuela was also appointed to the same commission.

Wesley M. Bogdan was also appointed to the Campaign Spending Commission.

“Each of these leaders brings valuable experience, integrity and a deep commitment to public service,” said Governor Green. “Their work will help expand opportunities for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries, ensure fairness in our campaign finance system and uphold the highest ethical standards in state government.”