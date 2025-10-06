(BIVN) – A case of mumps has been confirmed in an individual on Hawaiʻi island, and health officials caution the illness may be circulating in the community.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a news release on Monday, reporting the case is “community-acquired and not travel-related.”

Health officials say the individual attended an event at Harold H. Higashihara Park in Kona on Thursday, September 25th. The event took place between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says people who were at the Kona event should monitor themselves for symptoms until October 20, 2025, which would be 25 days after exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate for five days after symptom onset, officials say. Anyone who attended the Kona event is advised to contact the department for guidance.

The department says healthcare providers should evaluate patients who report exposure at the event for symptoms of mumps and verify their vaccination status.

Mumps is a “contagious viral illness that spreads through coughing, sneezing, talking, or sharing items such as cups or eating utensils,” the health department says. “Symptoms typically appear 12 to 25 days after exposure.”

Symptoms of mumps include:

Swollen, painful salivary glands (puffy cheeks or a tender jaw)

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to:

Stay home and avoid contact with others, especially infants, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Call a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or hospital to avoid exposing others.

The health department provided this additional information on mumps: