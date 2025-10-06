(BIVN) – A case of mumps has been confirmed in an individual on Hawaiʻi island, and health officials caution the illness may be circulating in the community.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a news release on Monday, reporting the case is “community-acquired and not travel-related.”
Health officials say the individual attended an event at Harold H. Higashihara Park in Kona on Thursday, September 25th. The event took place between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says people who were at the Kona event should monitor themselves for symptoms until October 20, 2025, which would be 25 days after exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate for five days after symptom onset, officials say. Anyone who attended the Kona event is advised to contact the department for guidance.
The department says healthcare providers should evaluate patients who report exposure at the event for symptoms of mumps and verify their vaccination status.
Mumps is a “contagious viral illness that spreads through coughing, sneezing, talking, or sharing items such as cups or eating utensils,” the health department says. “Symptoms typically appear 12 to 25 days after exposure.”
Symptoms of mumps include:
- Swollen, painful salivary glands (puffy cheeks or a tender jaw)
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Tiredness
- Loss of appetite
Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to:
- Stay home and avoid contact with others, especially infants, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.
- Call a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or hospital to avoid exposing others.
The health department provided this additional information on mumps:
There is no specific treatment for mumps. Care focuses on rest, fluids, and fever control. While most people who fall ill with mumps recover fully, it can cause serious illness in some, including inflammation of the testicles or ovaries, pancreatitis, inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) or tissue covering the brain or spinal cord (meningitis), and loss of hearing.
“While mumps is preventable with vaccination, even one case is concerning because of how easily the virus spreads,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “We encourage all Hawaiʻi residents to check their vaccination records and ensure they and their families are fully protected with two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.”
Children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine by age 6. Adults born in or after 1957 should have documentation of vaccination or a blood test showing immunity. Certain adults at higher risk of exposure may need an additional MMR dose.
The MMR vaccine is available at local pharmacies. To find a vaccination location, visit vaccinefinder.org. Contact the pharmacy or clinic beforehand to confirm vaccine availability and any restrictions. Pharmacies cannot vaccinate children younger than 3 years old.
DOH is working with the case’s family, healthcare providers, and Hawaiʻi County officials to identify and notify close contacts.
Hawaiʻi previously experienced a significant mumps outbreak from March 2017 through October 2018, with 1,009 confirmed cases statewide. Most cases were on Oʻahu, but Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, and Maui counties also had confirmed cases.
