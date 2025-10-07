(BIVN) – Harold H. Higashihara Park in Kona will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, October 8th, following Monday’s revelation that an individual who had attended a recent event at the park had come down with a case of the mumps.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that it will close the park in order to sanitize contact surfaces. The park is scheduled to reopen by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported the mumps case was “community-acquired and not travel-related.” The infected individual attended an event at Higashihara Park between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 25th.

Health officials say people who were at the Kona event should monitor themselves for symptoms until October 20, 2025, which would be 25 days after exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate for five days after symptom onset, officials say. Anyone who attended the Kona event is advised to contact the department for guidance.

The department says healthcare providers should evaluate patients who report exposure at the event for symptoms of mumps and verify their vaccination status.

Mumps is a “contagious viral illness that spreads through coughing, sneezing, talking, or sharing items such as cups or eating utensils,” the health department says. “Symptoms typically appear 12 to 25 days after exposure.”