West Hawaiʻi Road Closures Planned For IRONMAN World Championship Race
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Closures will be required on Aliʻi Drive, Queen Kaʻahumanu, Kuakini Highway and Hualālai Road on the Saturday, October 11th.

Photo taken druing the Professional Triathlete Press Conference leading up to the 2025 IRONMAN Women’s World Championship on October 9, 2025 (Photo by Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)

(BIVN) – The women’s IRONMAN World Championship will be held in Kona on Saturday, October 11th. A number of temporary road closures will be in effect. 

The race starts at 6:25 a.m. for the professional athletes. 

Key Road Impacts

  • Ali‘i Drive: Portions closed for athlete transitions, race start, and finish line activities.
  • Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway: Restricted lanes during cycling portions of Saturday’s race.
  • Kuakini Highway & Hualālai Road: Temporary closures to accommodate runners and cyclists.

The maps below were provided by the IRONMAN organization:

map courtesy IRONMAN

map courtesy IRONMAN

map courtesy IRONMAN

IRONMAN also provided this “Friendly Reminder”

As our island welcomes the world, let’s show our community pride:

  • Ride and drive with aloha – slow down, be patient, and respect road officials and volunteers.
  • Share the road – expect more cyclists and pedestrians than usual.
  • Cheer with aloha – encourage athletes and support neighbors impacted by traffic changes.

Kona Nahale Bike Safety | 2025 IRONMAN World Championship, Kona, Women’s Edition (from IRONMAN Triathlon via YouTube)