(BIVN) – The women’s IRONMAN World Championship will be held in Kona on Saturday, October 11th. A number of temporary road closures will be in effect.

The race starts at 6:25 a.m. for the professional athletes.

Key Road Impacts

Ali‘i Drive: Portions closed for athlete transitions, race start, and finish line activities.

Portions closed for athlete transitions, race start, and finish line activities. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway: Restricted lanes during cycling portions of Saturday’s race.

Restricted lanes during cycling portions of Saturday’s race. Kuakini Highway & Hualālai Road: Temporary closures to accommodate runners and cyclists.

The maps below were provided by the IRONMAN organization:

IRONMAN also provided this “Friendly Reminder”

As our island welcomes the world, let’s show our community pride: