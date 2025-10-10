(BIVN) – The women’s IRONMAN World Championship will be held in Kona on Saturday, October 11th. A number of temporary road closures will be in effect.
The race starts at 6:25 a.m. for the professional athletes.
Key Road Impacts
- Ali‘i Drive: Portions closed for athlete transitions, race start, and finish line activities.
- Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway: Restricted lanes during cycling portions of Saturday’s race.
- Kuakini Highway & Hualālai Road: Temporary closures to accommodate runners and cyclists.
The maps below were provided by the IRONMAN organization:
IRONMAN also provided this “Friendly Reminder”
As our island welcomes the world, let’s show our community pride:
- Ride and drive with aloha – slow down, be patient, and respect road officials and volunteers.
- Share the road – expect more cyclists and pedestrians than usual.
- Cheer with aloha – encourage athletes and support neighbors impacted by traffic changes.
