(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a violent incident at a Maile Street apartment on April 3rd.

25-year-old Gilberto Escobar has also been charged with burglary, terroristic threatening, and elder assault. Prosecutors have filed a motion to deny bail.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

According to police reports, Escobar entered the Maile Street apartment without permission, punched a 25-year-old male in the mouth before placing him into a rear-naked choke. Escobar threatened and attempted to stab the same male with a kitchen knife and chased him into the parking lot where bystanders later intervened. Before leaving the scene, Escobar forcefully shoved a 62-year-old female to the ground. On April 7, 2026, Escobar was located and arrested by officers at a Waikoloa residence. Escobar made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon. The Court maintained Escobar’s bail at $1,060,000 and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing and a hearing on the State’s motion to deny bail on April 9, 2026.