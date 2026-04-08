(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a violent incident at a Maile Street apartment on April 3rd.
25-year-old Gilberto Escobar has also been charged with burglary, terroristic threatening, and elder assault. Prosecutors have filed a motion to deny bail.
From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
According to police reports, Escobar entered the Maile Street apartment without permission, punched a 25-year-old male in the mouth before placing him into a rear-naked choke. Escobar threatened and attempted to stab the same male with a kitchen knife and chased him into the parking lot where bystanders later intervened. Before leaving the scene, Escobar forcefully shoved a 62-year-old female to the ground. On April 7, 2026, Escobar was located and arrested by officers at a Waikoloa residence.
Escobar made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon. The Court maintained Escobar’s bail at $1,060,000 and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing and a hearing on the State’s motion to deny bail on April 9, 2026.
As the Complaint alleges, Escobar is charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree (burglary of a dwelling), Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (with the use of a dangerous instrument, a knife), and Assault in the Second Degree (cause bodily injury to another person, who is 60 years of age of older).
The most serious offense, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, carries a penalty of a life prison term with the possibility of parole. Burglary in the First Degree is a class B felony offense carrying a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree are both class C felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Jason Grouns, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Gilberto Escobar has also been charged with burglary, terroristic threatening, and elder assault following the April 3rd incident on Maile Street.