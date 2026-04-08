(BIVN) – A 50-year-old Ocean View man has been arrested and charged with theft and burglary.

Prosecutors say Na Ali‘i Peralta was located by police at a bus stop on Loloku Street in Kona on April 5th, the same day two burglary incidents took place at two residences on Kona Bay Drive.

Peralta made his initial appearance in Kona District Court on Tuesday morning. The Court reduced Peralta’s bail from $35,000 to $15,000 and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 9, 2026.

From the Office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

As the Complaint alleges, Peralta is charged with two counts of Burglary in the First Degree (burglary of a dwelling), two counts of Theft in the Second Degree (theft of property, the value of which exceeded $750), and a single count of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine). Burglary in the First Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Theft in the Second Degree and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree are both class C felony offenses and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to one year in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Prosecutors say the case was initiated by Kona Patrol and the felony investigation was led by Detective Aaron Tanaka, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.