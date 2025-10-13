(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi’s public high school seniors will get free, direct admission to nine University of Hawaiʻi campuses under a new program launched by UH and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education.

The Direct2UH initiative “simplifies the college admissions process and removes barriers to higher education” by allowing students to secure a place at a UH campus without completing a traditional application.

All high school graduates will qualify for admission to all seven UH Community Colleges. Students with a 2.7 GPA or higher will additionally qualify for admission to UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu, subject to verification of official transcripts and eligibility requirements. UH Mānoa is expected to join the program in 2026.

Once students complete a short online form, their admission is confirmed contingent upon graduation in May, the University says.

The Direct2UH program was announced at an October 13th pep rally at Kauaʻi High School. An online video was also produced by UH to accompany the program roll out.

From a UH news release: