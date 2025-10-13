(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi’s public high school seniors will get free, direct admission to nine University of Hawaiʻi campuses under a new program launched by UH and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education.
The Direct2UH initiative “simplifies the college admissions process and removes barriers to higher education” by allowing students to secure a place at a UH campus without completing a traditional application.
All high school graduates will qualify for admission to all seven UH Community Colleges. Students with a 2.7 GPA or higher will additionally qualify for admission to UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu, subject to verification of official transcripts and eligibility requirements. UH Mānoa is expected to join the program in 2026.
Once students complete a short online form, their admission is confirmed contingent upon graduation in May, the University says.
The Direct2UH program was announced at an October 13th pep rally at Kauaʻi High School. An online video was also produced by UH to accompany the program roll out.
From a UH news release:
“Direct2UH recognizes the hard work of our public school students by making the path to college clearer and easier,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “This is about opening doors to lifelong success, enabling our students to pursue their dreams, contribute to our communities and build an even stronger Hawaiʻi, right here at home.”
Currently, about half of Hawaiʻi public high school graduates pursue higher education after graduation. Direct2UH aims to increase college enrollment by making the state’s higher education system more accessible to them.
“Direct2UH affirms the potential and readiness of every high school graduate,” HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Together with the University of Hawai‘i, we’re strengthening the bridge between high school and college, ensuring that the preparation happening in our classrooms leads directly to opportunity, and that our graduates are equipped to lead, serve and make a difference in Hawai‘i and beyond.”
UH Hilo, UH West Oʻahu, and the seven UH Community Colleges—Hawaiʻi (Hawaiʻi Island), Honolulu, Kapiʻolani, Kauaʻi, Leeward, UH Maui College and Windward—are participating in the Direct2UH initiative. UH Mānoa is expected to join the program in 2026. UH offers a full range of educational opportunities, from trade certifications and two-year degrees to four-year and graduate programs.
“This initiative sends a powerful message to our young people, that they are supported, that college is within reach, and that Hawaiʻi is ready to invest in their future,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. “By removing barriers and creating a clear path to higher education, Direct2UH will help grow our local workforce, strengthen families and ensure that more of our keiki can thrive here at home.”
To mark the launch, every public high school senior in Hawaiʻi will receive an official acceptance letter to UH, signed by Hensel and Hayashi. Postcards explaining the program have also been mailed to students’ homes to share information with parents and families.
