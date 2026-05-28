Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, May 28

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with slow inflation continuing.
In a Wednesday update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the forecast for episode 48 lava fountaining is between Thursday (May 28) and Saturday (May 30).
On Wednesday evening, the Observatory noted that while slow summit inflation was continuing, the tilt was below the level of the episode 48 forecast window. Scientists noted tremor and glow were about the same as in previous days.
As of Thursday morning, there has been no precursory lava activity at the summit vents.
No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
UPDATE – (9:10 a.m.) – From the USGS HVO on Thursday morning:
Kilauea summit inflation continues this morning, but at a lower rate than previous days. Since the end of lava fountaining episode 47 on May 15, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has tracked about 15.1 microradians of inflationary tilt (a small tilt offset was due to the M6.0 earthquake on the west side of the island on Friday evening). This instrument recorded 15.6 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 47.