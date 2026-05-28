Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, May 28

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with slow inflation continuing.

In a Wednesday update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the forecast for episode 48 lava fountaining is between Thursday (May 28) and Saturday (May 30).

On Wednesday evening, the Observatory noted that while slow summit inflation was continuing, the tilt was below the level of the episode 48 forecast window. Scientists noted tremor and glow were about the same as in previous days.

As of Thursday morning, there has been no precursory lava activity at the summit vents.

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

UPDATE – (9:10 a.m.) – From the USGS HVO on Thursday morning: