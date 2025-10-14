(BIVN) – Low-levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, have been detected for the first time in a Pepeʻekeo water well.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) on Tuesday said 2.6 to 3.0 nanograms per liter (ng/L) of PFOS was found in the Kulaimano Well A, one of the two groundwater sources in the Pepeʻekeo Water System.

The primary groundwater source in the Pepeʻekeo Water System is Kula‘imano Well B (mauka), which is currently under repairs.

The DWS said the test results “are within the acceptable limits of the safe drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency,” or EPA. The department added that “the drinking water that DWS provides meets all federal and state drinking water standards and thus it is safe to drink and use.”

PFOS is part of the group of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The EPA’s Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for PFOS is 4.0 ng/L.

The PFOS detection was made during voluntary drinking water well testing across the island. DWS reported the findings to the Hawai‘i Department of Health in accordance with Hawai’i State Law.

From the Department of Water Supply: