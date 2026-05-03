(BIVN) – A 64-year-old South Kona man died on Friday, after he was pulled from the waters along the Hōkūlia shoreline.

Hawaiʻi Police have identified the victim as John Kauhaihao of Kealakekua.

The incident is being investigated as a possible drowning, and police have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man who had been brought ashore by a privately-owned vessel. According to a friend who was with Kauhaihao earlier that day, he was last seen picking ʻopihi along the Hōkūlia shoreline. When Kauhaihao could not be located, his friend requested assistance from others, who used a boat to search the shoreline. During the search, Kauhaihao was located underwater 30 feet from the rocky shoreline, near the area where he was last seen. Kauhaihao was retrieved from the water and transported to Keauhou Bay via the boat. Hawai‘i Fire Department and Hawai‘i Police Department personnel responded, and Kauhaihao was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 935-3311 or via email at joel.furuto@hawaiipolice.gov.