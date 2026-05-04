(BIVN) – Lava flows from the north vent at Kīlauea began early Monday afternoon, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano builds towards episode 46 of the ongoing summit eruption.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has raised the Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea from ADVISORY to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE.

“This low-level precursory activity can continue for hours to days before the lava fountaining episode beings,” the Observatory stated in a Volcanic Activity Notice issued on Monday afternoon. “The forecast for episode 46 of lava fountaining to start is between May 4-7.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an alert message, and stated light trade winds are forecast for the next several days, “so residents near Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park should be prepared for tephra that may fall outside of the National Park.”

Another Volcanic Activity Notice will be published when lava fountaining episode 46 begins, the USGS HVO says.

UPDATE – (3:45 p.m.) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Weather Statement due to the volcanic activity.



“If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele`s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption,” the forecasters wrote. “Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances.”



“Note that trade winds will weaken after today, leading to onshore sea breezes during the day and offshore land breezes at night from Tuesday through Thursday,” the National Weather Service said.



“If you live downwind of the Kilauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions,” the forecasters continued. “Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems. Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaiʻi. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.”