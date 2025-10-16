(BIVN) – Episode 35 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is expected to begin soon, as precursory lava activity was observed today at both the north and south vents.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH. On Thursday, a series of lava overflows and drainbacks occurred at the south vent, while occasional spatter was seen at the north vent.

“Forecast models based on the rate of summit inflation indicate that episode 35 lava fountaining is likely to begin between October 17 and 22, 2025, with the most likely dates being between October 18 and 20,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated in a Thursday status report. “The onset of episode 35 lava fountaining may occur sooner if rates of inflation and precursory activity increase.”

From the USGS HVO report:

Seven lava overflow-drainback events occurred between 7:47 AM and 1:00 PM HST. A table of event times and durations is provided below. Each overflow produced short, channelized lava flows that flowed onto the crater floor. Each overflow event ended with lava suddenly draining back into the south vent. The drainbacks were immediately preceded by a short burst of spattering or small fountaining in the vent. Additional overflow-drainback events are expected in the coming hours and days, possibly with increased frequency and/or duration. Similar events occurred during the days leading up to the onset of previous episodes. Approximately 100 overflow-drainback events were observed prior to episode 34 fountaining. Precursory activity prior to previous fountaining episodes has lasted from a few hours to a few days and has included eruptive vent spattering, small dome fountains, lava overflows, and lava drainbacks. Current activity therefore suggests that episode 35 fountaining is likely to begin within the next few days.