(BIVN) – Lava emerged from the Kilauea summit caldera on Thursday, with the next instance of high fountains expected soon.

The estimated window for the start of Episode 35 is now open. Precursory lava activity continues at both the north and south vents. High lava fountains could occur within the caldera at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park at any moment.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH.

A series of lava overflows and drainbacks occurred at the south vent on Thursday, while occasional spatter was seen at the north vent. Scientists expect to see the south vent play a prominent role in Episode 35.

UPDATE – (11:15 a.m.) – From the Friday morning update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: