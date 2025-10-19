(BIVN) – Thousands of Hawaiʻi residents lined the streets in Hilo, Waimea, and elsewhere on the Big Island, joining a nationwide No Kings Day of Action on Saturday, a nonviolent protest “to condemn President Donald Trump’s escalating abuse of power.”

The Indivisible Hawai’i Statewide Network organized the demonstrations in Hawaiʻi, and re-branded the events NO DICTATORS DAY, “out of respect for Hawaii’s history of ali‘i (chiefs and kings)”.

Large, peaceful protests were held along the bayfront in downtown Hilo, and along Mamalahoa Highway in Waimea. Events were also set to take place in Kaʻū near the post office, and on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway in Kona near Henry Street and above the Mormon Temple.

In Hilo, thousands of protesters lined both sides of Kamehameha Avenue, waving homemade signs and American flags.

“There was so much energy, hope and excitement,” said Terry McDonald, Indivisible Hilo One facilitator and event organizer, in a media release. “This is just one tactic. We’re in it for the long-haul. There’s a long time to elections. Indivisible is working on organizing one-million activists. This is just one way of inviting more into the process.”

“President Trump has openly said he wants a third term and has been acting like a monarch since he took office,” said Lahi Verschuur, media lead for the Hilo event. “Our goal today was to show that the people are continuing to take action to stop the cruelty, corruption and power grab and we did that.”

South Kohala residents rallied near the Ikua Purdy Monument in Waimea, in an event organized by the North Hawaiʻi Action

Network.

“Saturday’s protest rallies are all about standing together with like-minded people to demonstrate solidarity and send a message that we will not be intimidated and we are here to protect Hawai’i and democracy,” said NHAN co-lead Doris Segal-Matsunaga of Waimea. “When we stand up in large numbers, we give courage to others, especially our elected representatives to do what’s right — to support and honor core civil rights mandated by the US Constitution including rule of law. It also says we ‘live aloha’ and the core values that make Hawai’i special.”