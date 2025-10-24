(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on October 17th at Wailoa State Park.
31-year-old Jarrin Enos of Hilo made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, where his bail was maintained at $50,000, says Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
From the office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
As the Complaint alleges, Enos is charged with a single count of Robbery in the Second Degree.
Robbery in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
A District Court judge ordered that Enos participate in an examination as to fitness and penal responsibility. A hearing was later scheduled for December 23, 2025.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police report an iPhone was taken from the hands of a 70-year-old woman before she was hit in the face last week.