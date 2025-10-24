(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on October 17th at Wailoa State Park.

31-year-old Jarrin Enos of Hilo made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, where his bail was maintained at $50,000, says Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

From the office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

As the Complaint alleges, Enos is charged with a single count of Robbery in the Second Degree. Robbery in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

