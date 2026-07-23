Hurricane Fausto Moving West Towards Central Pacific

(BIVN) – Hurricane Fausto was 1,950 miles east of Hilo on Thursday morning, and was moving westward at near 13 mph.

Fausto has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center says some small intensity fluctuations are possible today, and a slow weakening trend is forecast over the weekend.

“While the longer-range forecast brings the center of Fausto generally toward the Hawaiian Islands, it is too early to speculate on potential impacts to the islands at this point,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

“Next week, the weather across the state will depend on the eventual track and intensity of Tropical Cyclone Fausto,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said in a Thursday morning discussion. “The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a gradual weakening of this system as it tracks westward and enters the Central Pacific this weekend, with further weakening expected early next week as it moves into a more hostile environment with cooler waters and increased shear.”

“At this time, its too early to predict any direct impacts from Fausto on Hawaii, though confidence is increasing in east-facing shores receiving a decent swell late this weekend into early next week,” the NWS wrote.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: