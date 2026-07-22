Mohouli Street Rehabilitation Starts Monday, July 27

(BIVN) – The Mohouli Street rehabilitation project in Hilo is set to begin on Monday, July 27.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced Wednesday that the project will involve roadway rehabilitation and shoulder and drainage improvements between Kīlauea Avenue and Komohana Street.

The work is being conducted by Isemoto Contracting, and is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.

The County says work hours will be between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction hours, one lane in each direction will be maintained and motorists should be aware of possible lane shifts and single-lane closures, officials say.

“The County appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these roadway improvements are completed,” the Department of Public Works said.