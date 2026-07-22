Police Identify Driver Killed in Volcano Highway 11 Crash

(BIVN) – The woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Volcano on Monday afternoon was identified by police on Wednesday.

Police say 76-year-old Laura Walker of Volcano died in the traffic collision that occurred in the area of the 22 mile marker just before 2:30 p.m., closing Highway 11 for hours.

Puna Patrol officers determined Walker was driving a tan 2007 Honda CR-V and traveling northbound toward Hilo, when her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Volcano-bound silver 2017 Dodge Ram. The 60-year-old Volcano man who was driving the Ram did not sustain any apparent injuries from the collision, police say.

Walker was located unresponsive at the scene and subsequently pronounced deceased at 2:50 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of her death.

“At this time, police do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs to be contributing factors in this investigation,” a Wednesday news release reported. “If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Joshua.Rodbytomas@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.”

This is the 19th traffic fatality of 2026 compared to 14 this same time last year, police say.