(BIVN) – An on-duty officer was hospitalized early Sunday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist near the intersection of Kekuanaoa Street and Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 5:33 a.m., police responded to a report of a traffic collision and determined that a 2023 Subaru Forester traveling east on Kekuanaoa Street struck a 27-year-old female officer who was helping a motorist with a stalled vehicle in the westbound left-turn lane. The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, sustained head injuries and rib fractures and was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where she remains in guarded condition. The driver of the Subaru, identified as 52-year-old Keola Mahi of Hilo, was arrested for first-degree negligent injury and was not injured in the incident. After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Mahi was released pending further investigation. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Due to the serious nature of the officer’s injuries, the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation. The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent injury investigation.

“This incident underscores the dangers our officers face each day while working to protect and serve our community,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna in a news release. “We remain committed to supporting our injured officer as she recovers and remind all motorists to slow down and move over when they see emergency personnel on our roadways.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.