(BIVN) – Wildlife Treks!, a free community event about the migratory animals of Hawaiʻi, will be held at the Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 15.
Everyone is invited to this family-friendly event, organizers say, where they will learn about koholā (humpback whales), birds, and sea turtles, just in time for the start of whale watching season in Hawaiʻi.
Form the Thelma Parker Memorial Public and School Library:
Learn how to safely identify and observe these amazing animals, and what you can do to help them thrive. Activity and information stations will be hosted by the library and community friends, including Dolphin Quest, Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy Sea Turtle Research Program, Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center, Mālama Honu, Mālama Honua, Mauna Lani Auberge Resorts, and local picture book author and illustrator Yuko Green.
There also will be a marine animal temporary tattoo station and a scream station.
Wildlife Treks! is presented as part of the nationwide Flight Path, which brings science-backed solutions to communities to build a safe world for birds. Flight Path is the first campaign under Spark of Science@My Library, a joint initiative between HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and the Star Library Education Network. Spark of Science@MyLibrary delivers high-quality, fun, engaging resources through targeted outreach campaigns to public libraries. Campaign themes showcase the process of science and focus on life science topics, including health, biology, and ecology.
For more information, call 808-887-6067. The Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library, located at 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
