(BIVN) – Wildlife Treks!, a free community event about the migratory animals of Hawaiʻi, will be held at the Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 15.

Everyone is invited to this family-friendly event, organizers say, where they will learn about koholā (humpback whales), birds, and sea turtles, just in time for the start of whale watching season in Hawaiʻi.

