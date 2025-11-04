(BIVN) – A 21-year-old Canadian man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, officials say, in connection with the reported assault of a female minor in West Hawai‘i.

Einreb John Pasuquin Dizon of Calgary, Alberta, made his initial appearance in Kona District Court on Monday morning. His bail was maintained at $250,000 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 5, prosecutors say.

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section arrested Einreb John Pasuquin Dizon following an investigation initiated by South Kohala patrol officers. The investigation revealed that Dizon had recently traveled to Hawai‘i from Canada and, upon arrival, met with a minor he had previously connected with through Roblox, a popular online gaming platform. He allegedly rented a bed-and-breakfast where he engaged in sexual contact with the victim, conduct prohibited under Hawai‘i law due to the victim’s age.

On Monday afternoon, a Kona grand jury indicted Dizon on a single count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree. The offense carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term, prosecutors say.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the age of the victim, no additional details will be released to protect the juvenile’s privacy and well-being,” the police department stated.

“The Hawai‘i Police Department reminds parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to discuss internet safety, particularly regarding online gaming and social media platforms where predators may attempt to contact minors,” the police news release added.