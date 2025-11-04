(BIVN) – Another episode of high lava fountaining is expected to start soon at the summit of Kīlauea volcano within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Tuesday morning that both vents within Halemaʻumaʻu continue to glow overnight, “with minor spattering and frequent lava overflows”.

“Kīlauea summit inflation continued over the last 24 hours,” the USGS HVO said, “however, repeated overflows from the north and south vents indicate the start of episode 36 is close.”

Models show the high lava fountains could begin between now and November 8th, “with November 5-7 most probable”, scientists say.

From the Tuesday summit observations reported by the USGS HVO: