(BIVN) – Former mixed martial arts champion BJ Penn was arrested and charged Tuesday, following a reported assault in Hilo.

Police say the 46-year-old Penn was charged with third-degree assault following the early Tuesday morning incident on Kanoa Street. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Kanoa Street in Hilo. The 45-year-old male victim reported that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before the victim was able to leave the area and contact police. The victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center. At 11:50 a.m., officers located Penn on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident. He was charged with third-degree assault and his bail was set at $1,000, which he later posted.

Police say Penn is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. in Hilo District Court.

Penn been arrested multiple times in recent months, often for alleged violations of court orders involving an ongoing family dispute.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please contact Officer Chester Franco of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311, or via email at chester.franco@hawaiicounty.gov.