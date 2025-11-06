(BIVN) – Lava overflows at the Kīlauea summit vents ended early Thursday morning, suggesting a delay in the start of the high fountaining phase of episode 36.

“Kīlauea’s summit inflation has stalled over the past several days, lengthening the forecast window,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Models still suggest the likely forecast window for the anticipated high lava fountains is between now and Tuesday, November 11th.

From the USGS HVO update issued on Thursday: