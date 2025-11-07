(BIVN) – The annual Arbor Day Celebration returns to Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in Kealakekua on Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature tree giveaways, a plant sale, informational booths, food demonstrations, agroforest walking tours, music, keiki activities and more.

Arbor Day in Hawaiʻi is officially celebrated on the first Friday in November. The event marks the beginning of the rainy season, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says, “which is an ideal time for planting trees in our island home.”

The Hawaiʻi DLNR is promoting a number of event across Hawaiʻi. From a news release:

Hawaiʻi communities are invited to join in the annual celebration of trees on November 7 for Arbor Day Hawaiʻi. Tree giveaways, planting and educational activities will take place throughout this month. Governor Josh Green formally proclaimed 2025 as the Year of Our Community Forests, highlighting the importance of the trees where we live, learn and play. These trees provide connection to culture and a sense of place to Hawai‘i’s communities. They give us gathering spaces, shade to cool down, food to eat, wood for carving, leaves for weaving, and flowers for lei, among many other benefits. Kaulunani, the Urban and Community Forestry program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) supports Arbor Day tree celebration events annually.

Everyone can be a steward of our community forests this Arbor Day. “Whether you adopt a tree at a giveaway, plant and care for trees at a volunteer day, or celebrate trees at a community festival, you’re part of growing the community forest,” said DOFAW Urban and Community Forester Dr. Heather McMillen. “When we grow trees, we sustain communities.” From Oʻahu to Hawaiʻi Island, Maui Nui to Kauaʻi, festivities span the state. Visit the Kaulunani Arbor Day Hawaiʻi webpage to see a comprehensive list of events. There are over 40 events listed this year.

Events happening this Saturday, November 8: