(BIVN) – Lava continues to intermittently overflow from the vents within Kilauea volcano’s summit caldera, with more vigorous eruptive activity expected soon.

“Inflation of Kīlauea’s summit continued at a slow rate yesterday,” reported the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in a Saturday morning update. “However, periods of strong glow overnight from the north and south vents and the occurrence of overflows from the north vent indicate the start of episode 36 may be close.”

Observatory scientists say inflation-based models suggest the high lava fountains could begin between now and November 11th.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

From the USGS HVO update issued on Saturday morning: