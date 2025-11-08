Big Island Video News

Wildland Fire On Maunakea Slope Continues To Burn
NORTH HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says Mana Road remains closed from the Mauna Kea Access Road.

(BIVN) – The wildland fire that was reported yesterday on the eastern slope of Maunakea continued to burn through the night and into the morning.

Smoke and flames from the fire was visible overnight on several ALERTWest Situational Awareness Platform webcams.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department issued another Wildfire Information Statement on Saturday, again reporting that no communities were threatened by the blaze.

The Hawaiʻi County Hazard Impact Map indicates the fire is burning in the Upper Piʻihonua area of Hawaiian Home Lands, which is in the North Hilo district.

Mana Road remains closed from the Mauna Kea Access Road. The fire department asked residents to please stay out of the area.

Webcam photo from ALERTWest’s Situational Awareness Platform showing smoke from the wildland fire on the slope of Maunakea on Friday.

The fire is occurring in an area under D2 Severe Drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Severe Drought has been spreading in East Hawaiʻi, where “unusually low rainfall totals have persisted for many months,” the Monitor stated.