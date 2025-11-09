(BIVN) – Fire crews continue to make progress on the wildland fire burning on the eastern slope of Maunakea, officials say.

On Sunday morning, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department reported the brush fire has burned approximately 2,023 acres and is 25% contained.

Mana Road is closed, officials say, while the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) remains open.

Crews from the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department, along with County volunteers, Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the National Park Service, the Hawaiʻi National Guard, and the Department of Public Works are on the scene.

“Smoke may be noticeable in your area,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense told residents in a radio message. Residents with respiratory or other health concerns are advised to take the following precautions: