UPDATE – (12:15 p.m.) – The high lava fountaining phase of episode 36 began at 11:15 a.m HST on Sunday, November 9. Lava is currently fountaining from both the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea.



“Past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet (300 meters) high that produce eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet (6000 meters) above ground level,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a Volcanic Activity Notice. “According to the National Weather Service, winds are blowing from the northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the southwest of the summit of Kīlauea.”



(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains in a precursory phase, building to the next anticipated high lava fountaining episode at the caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Lava overflows continued mostly from the north vent over the past 24 hours, and scientists believe the start of episode 36 remains close. “Spattering is only associated with drainback events, indicating the rising magma is still gas poor,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Sunday.

“Low rates of summit inflation were observed over the past day, which resulted in inflation models extending the forecast window by one day,” reported the USGS HVO. The inflation-based models suggest high fountains could erupt at any time between now and November 12th.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

From the USGS HVO update issued on Sunday morning: