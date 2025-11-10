(BIVN) – The effort to contain the wildland fire burning on the windward slope of Maunakea continued on Monday.

The County of Hawaiʻi reported the fire has burned approximately 2,100 acres and was 60% contained as of Monday morning.

The Hilo side of Mana Road remains closed. The Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Mauna Kea Access Road are open.

“Firebreaks have been cut completely around the burn area,” a County news release stated. “The Hawaiʻi Fire Department and Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife continue to maintain the perimeter with support from Hawaiʻi National Guard helicopters. The fire remains outside of the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge.”

No residents or structures are threatened.

Firefighters were hopeful that afternoon rain showers would impact the fire site, but warned “smoke will continue to be present as interior pockets of unburned fuels are consumed.”

Over 60 personnel from various County, State and Federal agencies are on the scene, including the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Hawaiʻi National Guard, County Department of Public Works, County Civil Defense Agency, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Highways Division, and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.